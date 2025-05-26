Mithi River Scam Case: Actor Dino Morea Appears Before Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing

Bollywood actor Dino Morea on Monday, May 26, appeared before the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Mithi River cleaning scam and money laundering case. As per the information, Morea arrived today at the EOW office around 11 am for questioning.

Morea was summoned by the EOW team of Mumbai Police after his name appeared during the investigation. It is said that several phone conversations took place between Morea, his brother, and the prime accused, Ketan Kadam. However, investigations are currently underway to determine the nature of the call.

The Mithi River scam involves alleged financial irregularities in the rental of silt pusher machines used for cleaning by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The probe team found that Kadam and co-accused Jay Joshi charged the civic body high rates for machinery brought from a Kochi-based firm, Matprop Technical Services Pvt. Ltd.

Actor Morea's name was revealed during the investigation of call records and financial transactions linked to the accused. The questioning of the Bollywood actor is part of the effort to verify his possible role in the alleged dealings between Kadam and other parties.