MNS chief Raj Thackeray's grandson named 'Kiaan'

MNS president Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray and daughter-in-law Mithali Borude have recently become parents to a baby boy. The couple has named the baby 'Kiaan'. Recently, the naming ceremony of the baby was held at Raj Thackeray's house today. Only family members were invited to the ceremony.

Raj Thackeray's grandson and Amit Thackeray's son has been named 'Kian'. The name means Grace of God, Ancient, Royal. Meanwhile, there was a lot of discussion about the name of Raj Thackeray's grandson. After many discussions and posts went viral on social media, the naming ceremony of Amit Thackeray's son has finally taken place.

Amit Thackeray and Mithali Borude got married on January 27, 2019. Meanwhile, Amit Thackeray has become active in politics. The wedding was attended by eminent leaders, senior politicians and Bollywood and Marathi actors.