MNS Worker Murder in Malad: Another Accused Arrested by Mumbai Police; 10 Held So Far for Killing Akash Maeen in Road Rage Dispute

The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena worker who was beaten to death in Mumbai's western suburb of Malad East area. The official said that as a result, the police had arrested ten persons for their involvement in the incident that occurred on October 12.

Akash Maeen (27), an MNS worker, was assaulted by a group of persons who gathered in support of an autorickshaw driver with whom he had an altercation at Shivaji Chowk.

Disturbing Video: MNS Worker Akash Maeen Beaten To Death in Malad

12-15 group of friends moblynched and killed this boy Akash maine and his wife got miscarriage in this fight. His dad left eye was completely damaged. This happened on road malad east Mumbai @MumbaiPolice@narendramodi@DGPMaharashtra@CMOMaharashtra@ShelarAshish@AmitShah… pic.twitter.com/hIO7aR1dNn — Ashish 🇮🇳 (@Ashishjsr37) October 13, 2024

Maeen was riding his motorcycle when an autorickshaw driver nearby abruptly turned his vehicle. The argument between the duo quickly escalated, and the rickshaw driver’s friends and some local vendors gathered at the spot.

Also Read | Mumbai Road Rage: MNS Worker Akash Maeen Beaten to Death in Malad East After Altercation with Rickshaw Drivers; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Later, a group of about 10 to 15 people attacked the victim, and he was severely punched and kicked. Maeen was rushed to a nearby trauma care hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around midnight.

The police have arrested ten people, including the autorickshaw driver and a bank employee, for the attack, he said, adding that the accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.