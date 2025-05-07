Mock Drill In Maharashtra: What Mumbai Residents Need to Know and Do

Mumbai will take part in a national civil defence simulated exercise - mock drill - today (May 7) at 4 PM, along with a number of other Indian cities. The exercise, which is a component of a larger disaster preparedness program, is being carried out to teach authorities and civilians how to react suitably in the event of a hostile attack. The exercise is thought to be the first concerted attempt of this kind since 1971 and is intended to evaluate bunker readiness, blackout responses, and evacuation procedures. Here is all the information you require if you are in Mumbai or the Maharashtra region:

Mock drill will be held at 16 sites across 10 districts in Maharashtra, including: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Jalgaon, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and Palghar. In important towns like Uran, Tarapur, Roha-Nagothane, Manmad, Sinnar, Thal, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Bhusawal, this exercise will be held.

What to expect at 4:00 PM?

In selected regions, sirens will start ringing at precisely 4 PM. This marks the start of the drill. The following actions are recommended for citizens:

Protocol for Blackouts

Switch off all of the lights in your house, workplace, and public areas.

Make sure windows are covered with cardboard or heavy curtains to prevent outside visibility if emergency lights are being used.

Reduce Device Light

Steer clear of using laptops, cell phones, or any other light-emitting gadget close to windows. Screens should be kept hidden or muted if at all possible.

Go to a Safe Location

Go to the safest spot in your house when the lengthy siren starts, preferably a room with secure cover or no windows. To acquaint everyone, including children and the elderly, with safety protocols, families are encouraged to conduct the drill together.

Turn off the appliances

To avoid any unintentional fires or short circuits, turn off all electrical and gas equipment as soon as the alarm sounds.

Checklist for Safety Kits

Keep radios, glow sticks, torches, dry food, bottled water, and necessary medications close at hand. Make sure kids are kept quiet and dogs are kept indoors.

What Siren Sounds Indicate

Long Siren: Hostile scenario and commencement of drill

Short Siren: Situation safe/drill end

If a citizen is caught outside at 4 PM, they should immediately go inside or to the closest secure location.