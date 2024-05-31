'Modani & Co. Trying to Break Unity': Cong Leader Varsha Gaikwad Slams DRPPL's 'Dharavi Premier League'

Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Friday criticized the 'Dharavi Premier League' (DPL), labeling it as an attempt to divide Dharavi residents who oppose the redevelopment project.

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, organized the three-day DPL cricket tournament to win over Dharavi residents, many of whom resist the redevelopment of their slum.

The DPL began on May 31 at 10 am at the RPF Ground in Dharavi, featuring 14 teams and 210 players from Sector 1. This sector, representing the heart of Dharavi, is the largest both geographically and by population, encompassing areas such as Matunga Labour Camp, Shahu Nagar, Sat Chawl, Valmiki Nagar, and Kamala Nagar. The matches are played in a 10-over knockout format.

Gaikwad accused the tournament of attempting to disrupt the unity of Dharavi residents, stating, "To break the unity of Dharavi residents, Adani-backed DRPPL has announced a sector-wise cricket tournament, the Dharavi Premier League."

"The first phase of the tournament begins this evening in Sector 1, where their survey recently faced intense protests. DRPPL is offering large cash prizes to participating teams and spectators," Gaikwad added.

According to the organizers, there is a ₹1,000 cash prize for the best batsman, bowler, and catch in every match. The DPL winner will receive a trophy and ₹20,000, while the runner-up team will get a trophy and ₹10,000. Additionally, there is a ₹1,000 prize for the best youngest and oldest players. Local Dharavi rappers will perform songs created for the DPL, and there will be a hip-hop performance on the final day.

"But this ploy will not succeed. Every child in Dharavi knows their real intention: to take over Dharavi's homes and land. All Dharavi residents understand that Modani and Company are interested not in the people but in our land. They aim to create a BKC extension by usurping our rights and displacing lakhs of Dharavi residents," Gaikwad asserted.

Gaikwad demanded that every Dharavi resident be rehabilitated within Dharavi itself, specifically in their current sector.

"Every Dharavi resident should be rehabilitated in their own sector within Dharavi. We will not allow even a single resident to be displaced, let alone 700,000. And to former police officers like Pradeep Sharma and Vilas Gangavane, who are promoting the Dharavi destruction model, I say again—your policy of terror, divide and rule will not work here," Gaikwad declared.