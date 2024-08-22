Monkeypox Outbreak: Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai Reserved for Patients as Global Cases Surge

In response to recent monkeypox cases reported in Pakistan and Sweden, and the arrival of travelers in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken proactive steps to prepare for potential cases. A dedicated 14-bed ward at Seven Hills Hospital, managed by the municipal corporation, has been established to handle possible monkeypox patients.

In addition to hospital preparations, BMC Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed officials to maintain regular communication with airport authorities to monitor international travelers.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued advisories to all Indian states, urging them to implement precautionary measures in light of the global spread of the virus. The Maharashtra government has followed suit, directing enhanced surveillance, prevention, and control measures for monkeypox.

To address these concerns, the BMC has initiated preparations at Seven Hills Hospital, which boasts specialized facilities for infectious diseases. The hospital is ready to expand the ward if necessary, ensuring adequate care for potential cases. At present, a 14-bed ward has been reserved.“Given the global rise in monkeypox cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare held a virtual meeting on August 18, 2024, to review and discuss preventive strategies. The BMC has proactively set aside 14 beds for monkeypox patients and is prepared to increase this capacity if required,” stated a senior BMC official.

A coordination meeting was convened on August 21, 2024, involving airport health officers, immigration officials, and executive health officers. “The Airport Health Officer (APHO) department is actively screening travelers from regions affected by monkeypox, particularly from African countries. Health Information Desks have been established at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Any suspected cases identified among travelers will be directed to Seven Hills Hospital for isolation and further medical evaluation,” the official added.