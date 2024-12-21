Mora-Mumbai Ferry Services Hit by Frequent Disruptions Due to Silt Accumulation

The Mora–Mumbai water transport service has been disrupted several times over the past fortnight, with services halted for several hours on five to six occasions. The growing accumulation of silt at Mora Port, combined with more frequent low tide conditions, has made smooth ferry operations difficult, as boats are likely to get stuck in the silt.

This issue has caused significant inconvenience for passengers, particularly daily commuters and workers traveling from Uran. In response, regular passengers have launched a signature petition campaign to address the problem.

The demand is for modern dredging efforts at Mora Port, with the Maharashtra Maritime Board and the Inland Water Transport Department urged to take immediate action. During low tide, large amounts of silt accumulate at the port, risking boats getting stuck. As a result, ferry services have been temporarily suspended for safety.

Silt accumulation at Mora Port has been a persistent issue for years, despite significant financial investments in dredging efforts. The problem remains unresolved, prompting passenger Dattapur Puro to spearhead the signature campaign to draw attention to the matter.

The Mora–Mumbai water transport route, operational since the pre-independence era, offers a quick and direct link between Uran and Mumbai, allowing passengers to travel in just half to one hour. This service is vital for daily workers, businessmen, and other travelers from Uran. Maintenance of the service falls under the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, specifically its engineering department. However, ongoing neglect by this department has led to frequent interruptions in service.