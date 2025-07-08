Motilal Nagar Redevelopment Project: Mumbai MHADA Joins Hands With Adani Group To Build 1,600 Square Feet Homes in Goregaon

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), together with Adani Group, will build 1,600-square-foot homes in Goregaon West's Motilal Nagar area in Mumbai. According to the TOI, the state redevelopment and housing authority signed an agreement with Gautam Adani's firm to implement the Motilal Nagar project.

This is the largest redevelopment project in the country to be implemented under the construction-and-development (C&D) model. According to the report, over 3,000 residents currently living on more than 140 acres of parcel land will be revamped into " ultra-modern" apartments measuring 1,600 sq ft built-up area.

After the development, MHADA will get around 4 lakh square meters of constructed area from the developer, which it claims will significantly boost its housing projects in the near future. The agreement between Adani Group and MHADA was signed at the headquarters in Bandra East, in Mumbai, in the presence of its vice president and CEO, Sanjeev Jaiswal and Adani Properties director, Pranav Adani.

Goregaon's Motilal Nagar numbers 1,2, and 3 combined to 3,700 tenements, and the rehabilitation will be carried out over 5.8 lakh square meters, said MHADA. Non-residential tenants will be granted 978 square feet of commercial space. The rehab units are likely to be completed within seven years.

Adani Group aims to make this the finest redevelopment project in the country, with transparency and quality work. MHADA will provide residents with modern, secure, and well-equipped homes, Jaiswal said at the meeting on Monday, praising Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who is also the housing minister of state.

However, the residents' association of the area, demanding a carpet area of 1,600-2,000 square feet, expressed dissatisfaction with the redevelopment proposal. President of Motilal Nagar Vikas Samiti, Yuvraj Mohite, told TOI that they do not agree with the proposal and oppose this project agreement.

Mohite said the decision by MHADA and Adani Group was taken without consulting residents in the area. Despite our repeated representations and formal submissions to both the CM and MHADA requesting a minimum of 2,000 sq ft carpet area, our demands have been ignored. The residents said they would protest on the streets with their demands.