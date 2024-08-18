Mpox Outbreak: Strict Testing, Quarantine Protocol at Mumbai Airport

In response to growing concerns about Mpox, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to implement stringent testing and quarantine protocols at Mumbai airport for travelers arriving from high-risk nations. Chavan emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating on X, “Mpox has reached our vicinity. We must take action. I’ve requested the Chief Minister to enforce rigorous testing and quarantine measures at Mumbai airport for passengers from high-risk countries.”

The Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday that there have been no confirmed cases of Monkeypox in India. However, they are adopting preventive measures to manage and curb potential spread. While acknowledging the possibility of a few imported cases in the near future, the ministry considers the risk of a significant outbreak with continuous transmission in India to be currently low.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda noted that Monkeypox infections are generally self-limiting, typically lasting 2-4 weeks, with most patients recovering with supportive care.