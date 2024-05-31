MSRDC to Launch 24/7 Monsoon Control Room for Emergencies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will set up a monsoon control room to handle the emergency arising out of rains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The room is scheduled to open June 1. Therefore, citizens will be able to contact this control room in case of an emergency within the MSRDC limits.

The control room will be operational round the clock and officials and engineers of MSRDC will be available. The engineering department of MSRDC is responsible for the maintenance and repair of various flyovers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region under the MSRDC.

MSRDC officials said that in addition to the control room of the ministry, the emergency control room of the municipal corporations of Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, etc. will be coordinated with the control room of the MSRDC. The control room will remain open till September 30. In case of an emergency during this period, the control room can be contacted by telephone number 022-26420914 or mobile number 8928128406.