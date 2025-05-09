MTNL Cable Theft Ring Exposed: Two Held in Multi-Crore Heist in Mumbai

A notorious gang involved in stealing underground MTNL cables is currently active in the eastern suburbs of the city. The gang is suspected to have stolen cables worth crores of rupees so far. Acting on a complaint, Pantnagar Police have registered a case and arrested two individuals in connection with the theft. Further investigation is underway.

Over the past few days, multiple cases of MTNL cable theft have been reported from various parts of the eastern suburbs. One such incident took place on April 22 in the Tilak Road to M.G. Road stretch of Ghatkopar, where around 1,100 meters of underground copper cable, valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh, was stolen. As a result, telephone and internet services were disrupted for several users in the area.

MTNL staff began probing the incident and found that copper cables laid about one meter underground had been dug up and stolen by unidentified persons.

Following a complaint lodged by an MTNL official, Pantnagar Police registered an FIR against unknown persons on April 30 and initiated an investigation. Two suspects were arrested two days ago in this case.

Officials have revealed that a large number of cables have been stolen across the eastern suburbs, from Bhandup to Mulund and Mankhurd. These cables, laid underground in the 1980s, are estimated to be worth crores. Authorities also suspect the involvement of some insiders from MTNL in the thefts.

Senior Police Inspector Rajesh Kewle of Pantnagar Police Station confirmed the arrests and said further investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the gang.