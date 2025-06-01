Multi-Modal Jogeshwari Terminus Set to Transform Mumbai’s Western Suburbs; Will Be Operational From 2025

The long-standing dream of Jogeshwari residents to travel to their hometown from the Jogeshwari Railway Terminus is about to become a reality. The construction of the Jogeshwari Terminus is progressing rapidly, and the railway authorities plan to make it operational by December 2025. Recently, Ravindra Waikar, former Member of Parliament from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha constituency (Shinde faction), inspected the work at the terminus. During the visit, railway officials assured him of the timeline. Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, development work is being carried out at several railway stations across the country.

Since land was available in Jogeshwari, Ravindra Waikar had proposed in the Lok Sabha that a terminus be built here. He had also met with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and submitted a formal request for the same. The terminus will have a total of three platforms, with an additional separate platform for freight services. Facilities such as lifts, escalators, underground parking, solar power, metro connectivity, and a footbridge will be provided. Waikar also suggested that multimodal connectivity be developed at the site.

Also Read: Operation Spiderweb: Ukraine Launches Largest Drone Attack on Russia, Destroys Over 40 Fighter Jets (Watch Video)

The project will be completed in phases. Initially, two platforms will become operational, with trains to Rajasthan and Gujarat departing from there. Railway officials also stated that trains to Konkan will be introduced from this terminus.

During the inspection, several officials and dignitaries were present, including Railway Deputy Chief Engineer A.K. Arya, Amit Gaikwad, Vivek Kumar, Narsingh Rao, Amit Kharwande, Ashok Malviya, Assistant Commissioners from the P-South ward office of BMC, Ajay Patne and Dnyaneshwar Sawant, former corporator Sadanand Parab, Swapnil Tembwalkar, Sadhana Mane, Rekha Ramwanshi, Priyanka Ambolkar, Ashok Chache, Jitendra Janawale, Milind Kapdi, Poonam Vaidya, Bhai Mirlekar, Smita Bavdhane, Amit Pilankar, and other office bearers and workers of the Shinde faction.