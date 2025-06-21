Mumbai: 10.4 Kg Ovarian Tumour Removed From 40-Year-Old Woman at Hospital Near CSMT

An ovarian tumour weighing 10.4 kg was removed from a 40-year-old patient at state-run St George's Hospital near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT). The woman is a resident of Crawford Market in south Mumbai, her pre-surgery weight was 30 kg, and post-surgery, it is over 20 kg.

St George doctor, Dr Rajshree Katke, who operated on Meena Solanki, said, "The tumour occupied space enough to accommodate five to six babies and pushed her organs." This type of huge ovarian tumour is rare these days because the majority of the cases are diagnosed early during routine gynaecological treatment or as incidental findings, reported The Times of India.

The operated patient, who lives with her mother and brother, said she began vomiting a few months back whenever she ate and started feeling weak and malnourished. A social worker took her to St George's Hospital for an evaluation when doctors found the huge ovarian tumour.

After looking at Solanki's stomach, who is unmarried, her friends would jokingly ask her if she was pregnant. The weight of 10kg was putting pressure on other organs of the body, like lungs, liver, heart, kidneys and blood vessels, said the doctor, reported TOI.

Doctors at St George are waiting for the histopathology report of the ovarian tumour. If it is cancerous, she will need chemotherapy. The patient looks fine now and is awaiting for discharge from the hospital.