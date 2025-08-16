Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies After Collapsing in Tempo During Dahi Handi Celebration

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy who was part of Dahi Handi celebration died after falling unconscious during celebration. He was a part of Gaondevi Govinda Pathak from Andheri. This incident took place around 9 pm on Saturday , when he collapsed. He was rushed to the private hospital and later shifted to Rajwadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. He was declared dead on arrivals by doctors. The incident was reported by Rajawadi Hospital authorities.

According to the information provided by BMC officials, the boy, identified as Rohan Mohan Valvi, was seated in a tempo and had not participated in the formation of human pyramids as he was already suffering from jaundice. He just wanted to be part of celebration, but his life tragically ended . This incident has left deceased family members in shock. Earlier, during the Dahi Handi celebrations in Mankhurd on Saturday when a 32-year-old man lost his life after falling while tying the rope for the event. According to officials, the incident was reported around 3 pm from Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, where the Bal Govinda Pathak was preparing for the Dahi Handi festival. During the preparations, Jagmohan Shivkiran Chaudhari (32), a member of the pathak, lost balance and fell.

Meanwhile, amid heavy rainfall in the Konkan Nagar Govinda team from Mumbai's Jogeshwari area set a world record in Thane by building as many as 10 layers of human pyramid for Dahi Handi. The feat achieved at the Sanskruti’s Dahi Handi even organised by Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader and State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik. The group also won the huge prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

Minister Pratap Sarnaik louds the group in a social media post and said that his son Purvesh’s dream has come true. "Sanskruti’s Dahi Handi – A World Record Dahi Handi! At the Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan organized 'Sanskruti’s Dahi Handi, World Record Dahi Handi,' the Kokan Nagar Govinda Pathak created history by forming a 10-tier human pyramid, setting a world record," he added.