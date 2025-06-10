Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies by Suicide After Being Denied Mobile Phone By Family In Goregaon

A somber incident has been reported from Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon East, where a 14-year-old girl tragically died by suicide on the afternoon of June 9. The unfortunate event reportedly occurred after her request to use a mobile phone for games was denied. According to police sources, the girl subsequently locked herself inside her home and was later discovered unconscious. Aarey Police promptly rushed her to Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East, but medical professionals pronounced her dead upon arrival.

During preliminary questioning, the girl's parents informed authorities that she had a fondness for playing games on her phone and became visibly distressed when her access was restricted on that particular day. In a moment of intense emotional upset, she reportedly locked the door and took the extreme step. The parents have conveyed to the police that they do not suspect any foul play and hold no one responsible for the incident.

The body has been sent to the Siddharth Postmortem Centre for an autopsy, a procedure facilitated by police constable Jadhav. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been formally registered, and an officer from Aarey Police Station confirmed that further investigation into the circumstances is underway.



