Mumbai: 14-Year-Old Girl Raped in Malad Malvani After Being Lured to Birthday Party; Two Accused Arrested

A horrifying incident has come to light from Malvani, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two young men after being invited to a birthday party. The crime was exposed after the girl’s mother received an obscene video clip involving her daughter. Malvani Police have registered a case and arrested both accused.

According to police sources, the incident took place in February this year. The victim, a Class 9 student, was invited by her school friend to attend a birthday party at her residence. When the victim arrived at the house, she found no one else present. Her friend soon left on the pretext of some work, and a 23-year-old man arrived claiming to be another guest at the party.

Taking advantage of the girl being alone, the man allegedly raped her. Shockingly, he also filmed the assault on his mobile phone. He later shared the explicit video with one of his friends, who then began blackmailing the victim. The second accused threatened to make the video viral if she did not comply with his sexual demands.

Out of fear, the girl agreed to meet him in April. He took her to a lodge in Gorai where he allegedly raped her again. According to the police, the abuse did not stop there — both men continued to threaten and sexually exploit the girl repeatedly over the next month and a half.

The matter came to light on June 6, when the girl’s mother received the obscene video on her phone. Disturbed and shocked, she approached Malvani Police and filed a complaint.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 64(1), 56(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act for circulation of obscene content. Both accused have been arrested.

Investigations have revealed that one of the accused works as an Ola cab driver, while the second takes care of pet dogs in the same locality. Police have seized their mobile phones and sent them for forensic analysis.

The accused are currently in police custody. Authorities are also probing whether the girl’s friend — who had invited her to the house — played any role in facilitating the crime.