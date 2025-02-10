Mumbai: 16 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane

In a major crackdown on illegal immigrants, Mumbai Police arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals from various parts of the city, including Navi Mumbai, Mankhurd, Mumbra, and Darukhana on Saturday. The arrested individuals include nine women and seven men.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Dr. Pravin Mundhe, who had formed 14 special police teams to investigate cases registered at the Dongri Police Station. Earlier, two cases had been filed against Bangladeshi infiltrators at the Dongri Police Station. During the investigation, police discovered a large number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants residing in areas across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

The 14 police teams were deployed to various locations including Mankhurd, Vashi Naka, Kalamboli, Panvel, Kopar Khairane, Kalyan, Mumbra, and Darukhana, resulting in the arrest of 16 individuals. Apart from the recent arrests, two others had previously been booked in connection with similar charges and were issued notices at that time.

Mumbai Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, have intensified their actions against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. During the raids, fake documents were also recovered from the arrested individuals, adding further evidence to the charges against them.