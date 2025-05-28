Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Fall From 45th Floor in Goregaon; Case Registered as Accidental Death

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 45th floor of a high-rise building in Goregaon East on Tuesday. As the family has not raised any suspicion, the Aarey Police have registered a case of accidental death.

According to officials, the girl was a Class 11 student at an international school. During the investigation, police recovered a note from her bag, in which she mentioned her decision to end her life. "This is my decision. No one should be held responsible for it," the girl reportedly wrote in the note.

Police sources stated that the teenager had been battling depression for the past six years and was undergoing treatment. Her father, in his statement to the police, confirmed that she had earlier attempted suicide and had been receiving psychiatric care. "Everyone has to die one day, then why are we even living?" she had once told her therapist, according to the police.

No foul play has been suspected in the incident. Based on the family’s statement and the available evidence, the Aarey Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are continuing further formalities.