Mumbai: 1,740 Fake Currency Notes of Rs 500 and Printing Materials Recovered in Malad; Two Arrested

Malvani Police arrested two suspects from the Malad Malvani area in Mumbai on Friday, May 30, and recovered 1,740 fake Rs 500 currency notes along with printing materials. The seized items include a printer, a laptop, ink, and other equipment allegedly used to manufacture counterfeit notes.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in the Malvani area in Malad West, apprehending two accused while they were reportedly producing fake notes. The suspects have been remanded to police custody until June 4, 2025, as investigations continue into the extent of their operations and possible links to larger counterfeiting networks.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Malvani Police arrested two suspects and recovered 1,740 fake ₹500 notes along with printing materials, including a printer, laptop, and ink. The accused were caught in Malad Malvani and sent to police custody till June 4. The police registered a case under… pic.twitter.com/r6SQYC3MJO — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2025

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant laws pertaining to counterfeiting and forgery.