Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Booked for Rash Driving After Hitting Pregnant Woman’s Car in Coastal Road Tunnel

An accident took place inside the northbound tunnel of the Coastal Road after one car rear-ended another. The Malabar Hill Police have registered a case against an 18-year-old driver for rash and negligent driving in connection with the incident. A notice has also been served to the accused to appear for further investigation.

According to police officials, the incident occurred near Gate No. 8 of the northbound tunnel. On Sunday evening, the complainant—a woman—was travelling from Prabhadevi towards Marine Drive when a speeding car hit her vehicle from behind near the tunnel's Gate No. 8. The woman sustained injuries in the accident and, as per police, she is eight months pregnant.

Based on her complaint, police have registered an FIR under Sections 281 and 125(A) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent driving. The accused has been identified as Vyom Manish Poddar, a resident of Bhuleshwar.

Police investigations have revealed that the accused does possess a valid driving licence. He was subjected to medical examination following the incident. Malabar Hill Police are currently conducting further inquiry into the matter.

The police also informed that a notice has been served to Poddar under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).