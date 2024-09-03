Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling From Building Roof in Sewri; Case Register Against Friend

In a tragic incident in Mumbai's Sewri area, an 18-year-old girl died after falling from the roof of a building. Following the incident, the Sewri police have registered a case against her friend and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, based on the statement of the deceased girl's mother, a case has been registered against a 16-year-old minor boy. The boy has been taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home.

The girl's mother has expressed suspicion that her daughter was murdered, leading to the registration of a case based on her complaint.

The incident occurred this morning near Tata Maidan in Sewri, where the girl, identified as Kashish Shaikh alias Kashish Kasbe, fell from the roof of a building and died.