Mumbai: 18-Year-Old Stabbed to Death After Dispute Over Talking to Female Friends in Auto

In a shocking incident in the Tilak Nagar area on Wednesday, an 18-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over questioning a man for talking to female friends in an auto-rickshaw. The Tilak Nagar Police have registered a case of murder and arrested two accused. A minor involved in the crime has been sent to the Dongri Juvenile Home.

The incident took place in the Lokmanya Tilak Chowk area of Tilak Nagar. According to police sources, the main accused, Dipya alias Dipesh Bhosale, was sitting and chatting with his female friends in an auto-rickshaw on July 30. At that time, the deceased, Khushal Shinde (18), allegedly confronted him and hurled abuses at the girls accompanying him.

Angered by this, Bhosale reportedly decided to take revenge and was waiting for an opportunity. On Wednesday, along with two accomplices, he intercepted Shinde, verbally abused and threatened him, and later assaulted him with punches and kicks. In a fit of rage, Dipesh pulled out a knife and stabbed Shinde in the chest, causing him to collapse on the spot.

The trio fled the scene immediately after the attack. Locals rushed Shinde to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, Tilak Nagar Police reached the spot and began investigations. Based on a complaint filed by Shinde’s friend, Samadhan Ramesh Sonawane (18), the police registered a case under Sections 103(1), 115(2), 352, 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to murder and assault.

Police later arrested the main accused, Dipesh Bhosale, and his accomplice, Sumeet Sonawane. The third accused, a juvenile, has been sent to the Dongri Children's Home. The knife used in the murder has also been recovered by the police.

Statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded, and during interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that the murder was committed out of anger over the July 30 confrontation.

Tilak Nagar Police are continuing further investigation into the case.