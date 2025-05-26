Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Girl Attacked in Broad Daylight in Kandivali, Accused Absconding

A shocking incident has come to light from Kandivali, where a 19-year-old youth allegedly attacked a minor girl in broad daylight. The Kandivali Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, and a manhunt has been launched to trace the accused.

According to police, the victim is a 17-year-old girl residing in Kandivali West. On Saturday afternoon, she was walking along Gosalia Road in Sanjay Nagar with her friend when the accused, Rahul (19), known to her from earlier, followed and confronted her. He reportedly hurled abuses and assaulted her in the middle of the road. In a fit of rage, he allegedly picked up a brick lying nearby and struck her on the head. He also smashed her mobile phone on the ground.

The girl sustained serious injuries in the attack and was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment.

Based on the complaint, the Kandivali Police have filed an FIR under BNS sections 78, 118(1), 115(2), 352, 324(4), along with relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, police said.