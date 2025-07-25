Mumbai: 20-Year-Old College Student Dies After Sudden Drop in Blood Pressure in Kandivali

A 20-year-old college student died due to a health condition related to low blood pressure. The deceased, identified as Harshita Pal, was a second-year B.Sc. IT student at Nirmala College. According to a report by Loksatta, on the day of her demise, Harshita suffered a sudden and severe drop in blood pressure before collapsing near the college gate. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors upon arrival. Harshita was a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Kandivali. The report further mentions that she had a history of blood pressure issues and had been feeling unwell in the days leading up to her death. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, said senior police officer Jayant Shinde from the Samta Nagar Police Station.

Hypotension, also known as low blood pressure, is a serious health condition that occurs when the pressure at which the blood is flowing inside the heart arteries is lower than normal. As per studies, blood pressure should is measured using two numbers systolic (pressure during heartbeat) and diastolic (pressure between beats). And when we talk about the normal range of BP for an adult, it means the person should have it in this format - 120/80 mmHg.With a sudden drop in blood pressure - the blood flow to the cells stops - this can cause less oxygen and nutrients reaching the cells.Another side effects of a sudden drop in blood pressure is brain cells death. Yes, you read that right! When BP drops, it can lead to less blood and oxygen flow to the brain cells - killing each of them slowly. The heart may beat faster to try and compensate, leading to palpitations or a rapid heartbeat (tachycardia).In extreme cases like shock cells and tissues don't get the oxygen they need, leading to organ failure and, if untreated, even death.

Recently, Shefali Jariwala, the "Kaanta Laga girl," passed away on 27 June 2025 at the age of 42 due to suspected low blood pressure. According to the police, the 42-year-old actor collapsed at her residence on Friday night. Her husband, television actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Andheri, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The police said that the doctors at Cooper hospital suspect the cause of Shefali Jariwala’s death as a sudden dip in her blood pressure levels.The police said that the actor was observing a fast on Sunday for satyanarayan pooja performed at their residence. Her husband told the police that she collapsed after consuming food that was prepared a day before.Jariwala’s family performed her final rites as the police registered a case of Accidental Death (ADR).