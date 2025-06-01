Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Drowns at Juhu Jetty While Clicking Photos With Friends

A 20-year-old man tragically lost his life after falling into the sea while taking photographs at Juhu Jetty on Saturday evening. The incident occurred around 8 PM near Juhu Koliwada, a popular yet perilous spot along the Mumbai coastline.

The victim, identified as Anil Arjun Rajput, had gone to the jetty with a group of friends. According to the BMC’s Disaster Management Cell, the group was clicking photos when Anil reportedly lost his balance and slipped into the water.

Alerted by the panicked cries of his friends, on-duty lifeguards rushed to the spot and immediately dove in to rescue him. Despite their timely intervention, Anil was declared dead on arrival at Cooper Hospital, a civic-run facility.Police have recorded the incident, and further inquiries are underway.

