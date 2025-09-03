Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Found Hanging at His Residence in Bandra; Police Register ADR

A 20-year-old youth, identified as Mohammed Asif Khan, was found hanging at his Bandra (West) residence on Wednesday afternoon. Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are probing the matter.

According to officials, Khan had suffered a severe leg fracture a few months ago and was confined to his home after undergoing surgery. On Wednesday, when he failed to answer his mother’s calls, she alerted her elder son, who rushed home from college. Finding the door locked from inside, he immediately informed the police.

A Bandra police team reached the spot, broke open the door and discovered Khan hanging from a ceiling fan. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Khan’s mother alleged that her son might have survived if he had been taken down and shifted to hospital earlier. However, police refuted the claim, stating that officers acted without delay.

No suicide note was found at the spot. Statements of family members are being recorded to ascertain the cause of the incident.