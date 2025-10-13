Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Mumbai Man Dies by Suicide After Losing Rs 1.8 Lakh in Online Share Market Fraud

A 20-year-old youth, dejected after being cheated in an online share market investment scam, died by suicide by jumping in front of a train between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations in July. After a three-month investigation, the Kurla Railway Police have registered a case against four individuals for fraud and abetment to suicide. The hunt for the main cyber fraudsters is currently underway.

The deceased, identified as Vijay (20), was a resident of Powai and a Class 12 student. On July 17, Vijay allegedly jumped in front of a running train between Ghatkopar and Vikhroli railway stations, ending his life. He did not leave behind any suicide note. Initially, the Kurla Railway Police had registered a case of accidental death.

During the course of investigation, police discovered that Vijay had invested money in online share trading platforms after being lured by cyber fraudsters with promises of high returns. He ended up losing ₹1.8 lakh, leading him into depression. Police confirmed that Vijay had fallen victim to an organized cyber fraud racket.

Following detailed technical investigations, the police traced the bank accounts in which Vijay had transferred the money. Based on this, four accused Govind Ahirrao, Sunilkumar Mishra, Aman Abbas, and Harjitsingh Sandhu have been booked under Sections 108, 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and abetment to suicide. The FIR was registered on October 11 at the Kurla Railway Police Station.

Speaking about the case, Senior Police Inspector Sambhaji Yadav of Kurla Railway Police said,“Cyber fraudsters lure innocent people with promises of profit through share market investments and then cheat them. Vijay was one such victim. We have registered an offence against four account holders who received the money, and efforts are on to trace the main mastermind behind this cyber scam.”