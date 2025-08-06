Mumbai: 20-Year-Old Woman’s Phone Hacked After Taking Rs 2,000 Loan via Instagram Ad; AI-Morphed Obscene Images Sent to Relatives

A 20-year-old woman from Oshiwara has become a victim of a horrifying case of cybercrime after she fell for an Instagram advertisement offering short-term loans. The woman, who urgently needed money, ended up borrowing ₹2,000 through a suspicious mobile application. However, the loan came at a terrible cost her phone was hacked, her private photos were stolen, and later morphed into obscene images using Artificial Intelligence (AI), which were then circulated among her relatives and friends.

According to the police, the incident took place on July 20 when the woman, while scrolling Instagram, came across an ad promising instant loans. Needing money for just a week, she contacted the number mentioned in the advertisement. She was instructed to download an app named "Cash Loan."

After installing the app, she submitted her personal details including her Kotak Bank account information and Aadhaar card. Shortly after, instead of ₹2,000, she received only ₹1,300 in her account. When questioned, the fraudster claimed the rest was deducted as tax and commission. As she urgently needed the money, the woman did not raise any objection.

However, things took a sinister turn when she began receiving threatening phone calls from unknown numbers demanding repayment. The callers warned her that if she failed to repay the loan promptly, her obscene pictures would be leaked. The woman pleaded for a few days' time, but the threats continued.

On July 31, she received a QR code on her phone with a UPI ID. In a desperate attempt to resolve the matter, she paid ₹1,000 twice. She believed the harassment would stop — but it didn’t.

Investigations have revealed that the cybercriminals had gained access to her mobile contacts and photo gallery. They extracted her private photos and used AI tools to edit them into obscene images. Reportedly, around 200 such images were created and sent to her relatives and close friends.

Shocked and humiliated, the woman confided in her father, following which they approached the Oshiwara Police. A case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police have launched an investigation and warned citizens to remain cautious about such online loan offers and mobile applications that request access to personal data.