Mumbai: 21-year-old Man Arrested for Molesting Minor Girl at Juhu Chowpatty

The Crime Branch officials successfully arrested a 21-year-old accused within 12 hours for harassing two girls who had gone for a walk with a friend at Chowpatty. The accused also inappropriately touched the complainant, who is a minor. The girl was frightened after the incident, and she filed a complaint with the Juhu Police. The police registered the case under the POCSO Act on Wednesday night.

According to the information received from the police, the 17-year-old complainant is a student. As per the complaint, the victim and her friend had gone to Chowpatty on August 8th. At that time, an unknown man followed them from Chowpatty to Ananda Café, causing fear in both girls. After a while, the accused approached them and harassed the victim.

Following the incident, the victim and her friend were scared and did not initially inform anyone. However, later, the victim filed a complaint with the Juhu Police. The police registered a case against the unknown person under sections 74 and 78 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act. After the case was registered, the police began searching for the accused using CCTV footage from the area.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the Crime Branch Unit 9 also started searching for the accused. The police received information about the suspected accused and accordingly set a trap to apprehend him. The suspect, identified as Sohan Vishnu Paswan (21), was taken into custody. When accused brought to the Crime Branch office, the he confessed to his crime. He was then handed over to the Juhu Police, who arrested him. The accused is originally from Motipur in Bihar and does various small jobs in Mumbai.