Mumbai: 21-Year-Old MBA Student Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Lower Parel Due to Academic Stress

A 21-year-old MBA student allegedly died by suicide due to academic stress in Mumbai. The student was found hanging from a dupatta at his residence in a building located on Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel (West), where he lived with his parents. According to the NM Joshi Marg Police, no suicide note was found at the spot.

Police said the deceased, identified as Omkar, was pursuing an MBA in Sports Management. His parents informed the police that Omkar had failed in his exams last year and was placed under the ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) system — a provision that allows students to move to the next academic year despite failing in a few subjects, provided they clear them later. The academic setback had reportedly put him under considerable mental stress.

The tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Omkar was alone at home. Upon returning, his parents found him hanging and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are continuing further investigation. The family has not filed any complaint against anyone in connection with the incident.