Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Woman Molested in Dadar After Man Shows Porn Clip; Matunga Police on the Hunt

In a disturbing incident, a 21-year-old woman was molested after an unidentified man showed her a pornographic video on his mobile phone while she was returning home from work. The incident took place in the Dadar area late on Tuesday night. Matunga Police have registered a molestation case against the unidentified accused, believed to be around 25 years old, and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

According to the police complaint, the victim, a resident of Dadar, works at a studio in Malad. As usual, she left for work around 9:30 am on Tuesday. After finishing her shift, she reached Dadar railway station around 11:45 pm and began walking on the skywalk.

When she reached near Nappu Road, Hindu Colony Lane No. 2, a man suddenly called out “Didi” from behind. As she turned around, a young man approached her and showed a pornographic clip playing on his phone. Shocked and shaken, the woman screamed and tried to chase him, but the accused fled, taking advantage of the darkness.

Disturbed by the incident, she returned home and narrated the ordeal to her mother and brother. The family then decided to approach the police.

The woman, along with her family, visited the Matunga police station where she registered a complaint. Based on her statement, police have booked the unidentified man under charges of molestation. Senior officers have taken serious note of the incident and instructed immediate action to apprehend the accused.

Following the directive, Matunga Police have begun scanning CCTV footage from Dadar railway station and surrounding areas to identify the accused. A thorough search operation is underway.