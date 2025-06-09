Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Arrested After Stabbing Friend Over Phone Theft Allegation in Wadala

A violent altercation broke out among friends on the occasion of Bakri Eid in Wadala, leading to a stabbing incident. Two friends allegedly attacked another with a knife over suspicions of mobile phone theft. The Wadala TT Police have arrested a 22-year-old youth in connection with the case. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital), while one of the accused is also receiving medical care due to injuries sustained during the scuffle.

According to police, the three youths—Faizan Shaikh, Mohammad Hasnain, and Asif Khan—are close friends and residents of the Antop Hill area. On the day of Bakri Eid, they met in the locality to celebrate. During the gathering, Asif Khan reportedly left his mobile phone for charging at a nearby shop but later forgot about it. Unable to locate the device, he suspected that Faizan Shaikh had stolen it.

This led to a heated argument between the two. Later in the evening, when they met again, the verbal dispute escalated. Asif Khan and Mohammad Hasnain allegedly attacked Faizan. In a fit of rage, Asif reportedly stabbed Faizan in the abdomen with a sharp object. During the confrontation, Asif himself suffered a head injury.

Faizan was rushed to Sion Hospital with a serious abdominal wound. Asif too sustained a deep head injury and is currently under medical treatment, hence police have not arrested him yet. Mohammad Hasnain, however, has been taken into custody. Once Asif is discharged, police say further action will be taken against him.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered under BNS sections 109, 115(2), 3(5), 37(1), and 135 based on a complaint filed by Faizan's brother, Mohammad Sultan Mohammad Hanif Shaikh. The weapon used in the attack—a knife—has not yet been recovered, and police are continuing their search.

According to investigating officers, Hasnain works as a delivery boy and has no previous criminal record. Meanwhile, a separate case has also been registered concerning the assault on Asif during the incident.