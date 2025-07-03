Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide in Goregaon After Missing Flight to Germany

After he was not allowed to board a flight to Germany, a 22-year-old man took his own life by jumping from the 45th floor of a high-rise at Goregaon East in Mumbai on Monday, June 30. He was not allowed to board the plane as he was not carrying a hard copy of his residence permit.

In the anger and distress, he took an auto ride to the resident in Goregaon East and jumped to his death from the 45th floor, according to the police. No suicide was found, due to which, the exact reason for his taking an extreme step is not known.

Aarey Police are investigating whether he was tense about being denied entry onto the flight. The 22-year-old was an engineering student in his fourth year. He was visiting his family based in Andheri. His father works in an MNC.

On Monday, his family came to the airport with him as he was to fly back to Germany to study. But the airline denied him entry because he couldn't produce a hard copy of his residence permit, which is necessary for students studying in Germany. He produced a soft copy on his phone, but it was not accepted.

Police said he did not inform his family about being denied boarding the flight. Later on the same day, he took an auto and went to Goregaon East, where his family owned a vacant flat in a high-rise. He stopped the auto outside the high-rise and asked the driver to wait until he fetched change to pay for the fare, but he did not return. Later, the society security at the high-rise found that he had jumped off the 45th floor.

Aarey Colony Police were informed and he was rushed to a hospital. Doctors pronounced him dead. Police have recorded an accidental death case.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.