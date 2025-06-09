Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Medical Student Dies by Suicide in JJ Hospital Hostel

A 22-year-old medical student allegedly died by suicide at the boys’ hostel of Sir J.J. Hospital on Sunday night. Police believe that the student took the extreme step due to financial difficulties at home and academic stress. The JJ Marg police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Rohan Rampher Prajapati (22), a third-year MBBS student residing in Room No. 198 of the Apna Boys Hostel located within the premises of Sir J.J. Hospital. According to the police, Prajapati was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room with a nylon rope around 11 PM on Sunday.

Investigations suggest that ongoing financial hardship in his family and pressure related to studies may have driven him to end his life. He was rushed to J.J. Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival after medical examination.

An officer confirmed that an accidental death case has been registered under Section 174 of the BNNS. Statements have been recorded from students who lived in the hostel and studied alongside the deceased to gather more information about the incident.