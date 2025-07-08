Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Woman Attacked with Blade by Ex-Fiancé After Their Engagement Called Off

A 22-year-old woman was attacked with a blade inside a garment shop in Dharavi on Monday, allegedly by a man enraged over their broken engagement. The accused entered the shop and attacked the woman, injuring her on the neck and cheek. She was admitted to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion for treatment. The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused and are currently on the lookout for him.

According to the Dharavi Police, the woman, a resident of Muslim Nagar in Dharavi, works at a local clothing store. On Monday, the accused, identified as Abdul Malik Shaikh (26), barged into the shop and assaulted her. He allegedly grabbed her neck and threatened to kill her before slashing her with a blade.

Despite being injured, the woman managed to push him away and tried to escape. However, Shaikh chased her and again attacked her with the blade, this time injuring her cheek. She ran out of the shop and screamed for help, prompting the accused to flee the spot.

Locals rushed the woman to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Based on her statement, Dharavi Police have registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against Abdul Shaikh. Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.