Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Caretaker Arrested for Theft At Employer's Home in Dindoshi

A 23-year-old woman working as a caretaker has been arrested by the Dindoshi Police in connection with a theft case involving gold jewellery and cash amounting to approximately ₹4.5 lakh. The accused has been identified as Preeti Malap alias Preeti Patil, who is currently in police custody.

According to police, the theft occurred at the residence of Anushka Bovlekar, a Malad resident who works in a private company in Khar. Anushka had hired Preeti through a private agency to look after her elderly mother, who suffers from health issues. Since May 29, Preeti had been commuting from Nalasopara and worked at the house between 10 AM and 8 PM daily.

On June 9, Anushka had taken her mother to the hospital for a check-up. Her mother had worn a necklace from the cupboard, which was later reported missing during their return journey in an auto-rickshaw. However, suspicions arose on June 12, when Anushka's daughter spotted Preeti hurriedly leaving the house around 6:45 PM. The same night, Preeti informed Anushka that she would not be coming to work for the next 10 days.

The sudden departure and her message raised further doubts. Anushka then checked the cupboard and found several items, including gold jewellery and ₹2.5 lakh in cash, missing. In total, valuables worth around ₹4.5 lakh were stolen.

Believing Preeti to be behind the theft, Anushka lodged a complaint with the Dindoshi Police. Following the FIR, police launched an investigation and traced Preeti to Nalasopara. Upon interrogation, her involvement in the theft was confirmed, leading to her arrest. She was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody. Authorities have stated that efforts are underway to recover the stolen items.