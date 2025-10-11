Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Factory Worker Stabbed to Death in Dharavi Over Suspected Affair

A 23-year-old factory worker, Armaan Ramzan Shah, was brutally stabbed to death in Dharavi, Mumbai. The accused, Sahil Sharma, suspected Armaan's relationship with his sister. Sahil threw chili powder into Armaan's eyes before stabbing him multiple times. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Armaan was declared dead. Sahil was arrested in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar after a police manhunt.

Hearing Shah screaming, workers at the garment factory gathered and rushed him to the Sion Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. After the incident, the Dharavi police registered a case of murder and started searching for the accused. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch unit 5 also started conducting a parallel investigation and got a tip-off that the accused was planning to leave the city.

A police team led by inspector Ghanshyam Nair searched the accused in Dharavi and arrested Sharma early Thursday. A crime branch officer said that Sharma was brought to the unit office and after interrogation, it was confirmed that he had committed the crime. He was then handed over to the Dharavi police station for further legal process.