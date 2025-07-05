Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested for Molesting Schoolgirl in Dadar

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by Dadar Police for allegedly stalking and molesting a 14-year-old schoolgirl in Mumbai’s Dadar area. The accused has been booked under charges of molestation and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police officials, the incident occurred in Garage Galli, Dadar, when the minor girl was on her way to school. The accused allegedly followed her and stared at her inappropriately. Finding the area deserted, he then called out to her in a suspicious manner, which frightened the girl.

The terrified student immediately approached the Dadar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Acting swiftly, the police identified the accused, a resident of the Dadar area, and arrested him from his locality.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is currently underway.