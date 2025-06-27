Mumbai: 24-Year-Old From Uttar Pradesh Caught With Illegal Arms in Sewri

In a significant operation, the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has seized a cache of firearms from the Sewri area and arrested a 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case. The accused was found in possession of three pistols and 10 live cartridges. Police suspect the involvement of an inter-state illegal arms syndicate and have initiated a detailed investigation.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Sarvesh Kumar Diwakar (24), a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch had received specific information that a suspicious person would be arriving at a secluded spot in the BPT area near the Dockyard in Sewri carrying firearms.

Based on the input, a police team laid a trap near the Swambhu Ichhapurti Ganesh Mandir in the locality. As per the plan, the suspect arrived at the spot on Thursday. The police swiftly apprehended him and conducted a personal search, which led to the recovery of three country-made pistols, three magazines, and 10 live rounds from his possession.

When questioned about the legal documents related to the weapons, the accused gave evasive answers. He was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Crime Branch office for further interrogation. During questioning, he confessed that he had come to the city to sell the firearms.

Following the confession, the Shivdi Police registered a case under the Arms Act and placed the accused under formal arrest. Further investigations by the Crime Branch are underway to trace the origin of the weapons and identify other members of the suspected arms racket.

According to officials, the seized pistols are of high-quality indigenous make. The police have also confiscated the accused's mobile phone and are analyzing it to determine his contacts and network. Investigators believe that this could lead to more arrests and expose the broader network involved in illegal arms trading.