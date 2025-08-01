Mumbai: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Byculla After Rs 3.46 Crore Worth MD and Charas Seized From Car

In a major drug bust, Mumbai Police arrested a 24-year-old man in the early hours of Wednesday and seized Mephedrone (MD) and charas worth over ₹3.46 crore from his car. The arrest was made in the Byculla area of South Central Mumbai.

According to police officials, the accused identified as Sahil Junaid Ansari, a resident of Bhiwandi in Thane district was driving through the Byculla area when a patrolling team stopped his car based on suspicion.

“During preliminary questioning, the accused could not provide a satisfactory explanation for travelling at that hour,” said an officer from Byculla police station.

As per the official account, the incident occurred around 4 am on Wednesday. Police constables Bhabad, Bhoye, and Gangurde were on patrol duty when they intercepted a Maruti Ertiga car near Hume Church on B.A. Road. The driver, Sahil Ansari, reportedly gave evasive answers when questioned.

Suspicious of his behaviour, constable Bhabad alerted the night duty in-charge, Police Inspector Anup Dange, who reached the spot along with PSI Kolekar, PSI Asade from the Anti-Terror Cell, and other detection staff.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of approximately 1,710 grams of Mephedrone, valued at ₹3.42 crore, and 17 grams of charas, estimated at ₹4.5 lakh.

Police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.