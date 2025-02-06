Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Domestic Worker Arrested for Stealing Employer’s Bank Details and Embezzling ₹8 Lakh in Juhu

In a shocking incident from Juhu, a 25-year-old domestic worker was arrested for stealing his employer's mobile phone password and transferring money from her bank accounts. The accused, Mohan Gopal Bhagora, managed to siphon off approximately ₹8 lakh over the past 18 months without raising any suspicion. To avoid detection, he regularly deleted transaction messages from his employer's phone.

The complainant, a resident of JVPD in Juhu, lives with her family and runs an art business, while her husband operates a printing business. They employed three domestic workers, including Mohan Bhagora. After completing their daily chores, Mohan and another worker used to stay at the residence. The woman had two bank accounts and often conducted online transactions.

On February 3, she attempted to pay for coffee ordered through an online portal, but the transaction repeatedly failed. She received a message stating that her daily limit of ₹1 lakh had been exhausted, despite not having made any significant transfers that day. Sensing something was amiss, she reviewed her recent transactions and discovered that ₹1 lakh had been transferred to Mohan Bhagora without her knowledge.

Realizing the fraud, the family decided to lodge a complaint with the police. Upon learning about the impending complaint, Mohan attempted to flee but accidentally fell from the second floor, injuring his leg. He was immediately admitted to Cooper Hospital for treatment.

Following his recovery, the woman officially filed a complaint with the Juhu Police. After registering the case under charges of fraud and relevant sections of the IT Act, the police arrested Mohan Bhago ra on Wednesday.