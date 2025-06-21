Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Gym Trainer Dies by Suicide After Alleged Mental Harassment Over Loan Repayment; Four Booked

A 25-year-old gym trainer died by suicide after jumping in front of a local train between Tilaknagar and Chembur railway stations, reportedly due to persistent mental harassment over loan repayment. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Vishwakarma.

According to police, prior to ending his life, Rahul recorded and uploaded a few video messages on his mobile phone, in which he named four individuals allegedly responsible for mentally harassing him and driving him to suicide. Based on the content of the videos, the Wadala Railway Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the four accused.

Rahul was a resident of Dharavi and was working as a gym trainer at a private fitness centre. He had recently returned from Jaipur after visiting a female friend. On his return, he allegedly jumped in front of a train between Tilaknagar and Chembur railway stations.

Sources reveal that Rahul had taken a personal loan from one of the accused. Though he had repaid a portion of the amount, he was reportedly unable to keep up with the remaining EMIs. This led to continuous harassment from the four accused, who frequently called him, abused him, and even issued threats.

On Thursday, railway police recovered Rahul's body from the tracks between Tilaknagar and Chembur. Initially, it was suspected to be an accidental death. However, further investigation through his mobile phone and ATM card confirmed his identity and pointed to suicide.

Police said Rahul had sent three video messages to his family, in which he explicitly mentioned the names of the four individuals harassing him over loan repayment. In the videos, he appealed for strict action against them.

All three videos are now in police custody and have become key evidence in the case. Based on the recordings, the Wadala Railway Police have registered a case under relevant sections for abetment of suicide. Further investigation is currently underway, and the accused are likely to be summoned for questioning soon.