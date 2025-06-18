Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Man Killed by Panvel-Bound Local Train While Crossing Tracks Near Chembur

A 25-year-old man was killed on Tuesday morning when he tried to cross the railway lines close to Chembur station and was struck by a local train headed for Panvel. Trains were up to 20 minutes behind schedule as a result of the tragedy, which severely disrupted Harbour Line services. The collision between the Tilaknagar and Chembur stations happened at approximately 9:19 a.m. Railway officials said the man got caught in the underframe of one of the cars after being hit by the speeding local. The Railway Protection Force (RPF), the train manager, and some passengers worked to recover the body as soon as the train stopped. The train was delayed for almost seventeen minutes.

After the body was removed, the train journey was resumed. The train halted again at Mankhurd station at 9:46 a.m. as the authorities feared that some remains might still be stuck underneath the train. RPF personnel inspected the train, and the station staff said that only a piece of cloth of victim’s clothing was stuck underneath the train.

The incident had a ripple effect of delays throughout the harbour. At least four additional trains, including those to Vashi and another Panvel local, were also immediately impacted, according to the railway. Free Press Journal, citing sources, reported that passengers had to wait until the afternoon because of the incident's domino effect.

Railway officials have reaffirmed their call to the public, asking commuters to use foot overbridges and subways for their safety rather than taking risky detours over the lines.