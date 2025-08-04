Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Man Sleeping on Footpath Run Over by Mercedes Babulnath Area

A 25-year-old man identified as Jagdish alias Jaggu was killed after being run over by a Mercedes car while he was sleeping on the footpath in the Babulnath area of South Mumbai. The accused driver fled the scene after the incident.

Parvati Kalyan (39), a resident of Dharavi and a sanitation worker with the BMC’s D-Ward, has lodged a police complaint regarding the incident. According to her statement, Jagdish, a long-time acquaintance, was run over on the evening of July 31, 2025, between 6:45 PM and 7:00 PM.

As per the complaint, Jagdish was asleep near Babulnath Chowky when the accused, identified only as Kamlesh, recklessly drove a white Mercedes and hit him. A security guard from the nearby Oriental Club, Umakant Chaudhary, witnessed the incident and stated that Jagdish suffered injuries near the right side of his chest.

Despite the impact, Kamlesh did not stop to offer help and fled the scene immediately. Upon receiving information about the accident, officers from the Gamdevi Police Station rushed to the spot and shifted the injured Jagdish to Nair Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Parvati was informed of the incident the next morning by her supervisor, Sanjay Gohil. In her FIR, she has demanded strict legal action against Kamlesh for his negligent driving and for abandoning the injured man without medical assistance or informing the police.

Gamdevi Police have registered a case and are investigating further.