Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Jumps to Death from 23rd Floor of High-Rise in Vikhroli

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping to her death from the 23rd floor of a building in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli area of Mumbai on Monday night, May 26. The incident occurred in the Kannamwar Nagar area on Monday.

According to the local police, the victim, Harshada Tandolkar, was mentally disturbed, but the exact reason for the extreme step is unclear. She jumped from the 23rd floor and fell on a parked motorcycle, and her body split into two, said an official.

Locals alerted the police, and based on preliminary information, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered in the case.