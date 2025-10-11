Mumbai: 3 Friends Arrested for Kidnapping and Murder of Handcart Driver Over Contract Money Dispute in Sakinaka

In a shocking incident, three friends allegedly kidnapped and murdered a handcart driver over a dispute related to contract money. The Sakinaka police, investigating the case, have arrested all three accused.

The deceased has been identified as Ehsan Ali Ansari (47), who lived with his brother at the Alvin D’Souza Compound on Khairani Road, Sakinaka. Ehsan Ali was engaged in running a handcart under a local contract.

On September 7, when Ehsan Ali went missing, his brother filed a complaint at Sakinaka police station. The next day, his body was discovered in the Ghatkopar East, Cheda Nagar area, which falls under the Tilak Nagar police jurisdiction. Following this, Sakinaka police registered a case of kidnapping and murder and launched an investigation.

During the probe, it was revealed that on September 7, Ehsan Ali had an argument over contract money with three men—Nisar Ali, Wajid Ali, and Haqqiqat Ali—near Madina Hotel on Khairani Road. Police tracked down the three and took them into custody on Friday. Under interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime.

The investigation revealed that holding a grudge over unpaid contract money, the three men kidnapped Ehsan Ali, murdered him, and abandoned his body in the Cheda Nagar area before fleeing.

Sakinaka police have arrested Nisar Ali, Wajid Ali, and Haqqiqat Ali in connection with the kidnapping and murder case. Further investigation is underway.