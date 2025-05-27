Mumbai: 3 Transgenders Booked for Extorting Rs 15,000 from Youth Using Fake Molestation Claim

In a shocking case of extortion, three transgender individuals allegedly trapped a young man in a false molestation case and demanded Rs 15,000 from him in the Carter Road area of Mumbai. Following a complaint by the victim, the Khar Police have registered a case against the trio.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Sandhya Devendra Pradhan, Nagendra Surendra Pradhan, and Kavita Vishnu Kadam. The incident reportedly took place on the night of May 24.

As per the complaint, the victim, Noor Alam Mohammad Alam Sheikh (29), was sitting at Carter Road when the three accused approached him and demanded money. When Alam offered Rs 500, they refused. He then proposed Rs 1,500, but the accused were still not satisfied and insisted on Rs 15,000.

Upon his refusal to pay, the accused allegedly tore his clothes and threatened to implicate him in a false molestation case. Disturbed by the incident, the victim approached Khar Police and lodged a formal complaint.

A case has been registered, and further investigation into the matter is currently underway.