Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Detained for Abusing Traffic Officer and Vandalising Police Station

The Azad Maidan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly abusing a traffic policeman and causing damage inside a police station. The incident took place during a traffic checkpoint in the Marine Lines area.

The accused, identified as Denzil Johnny Pange, was riding a motorcycle near the Income Tax Office when constable Umesh Uglamugle signaled him to stop. Infuriated by the stop, Denzil verbally abused the officer. Following the altercation, he was taken to Azad Maidan Police Station, where the situation escalated.

At the station, Denzil reportedly continued to argue with police officials. In a fit of rage, he knocked down a computer in the writer’s room and injured himself by banging his head against the device. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused might have been riding under the influence of alcohol. Medical tests have been conducted to confirm this suspicion.

A case has been registered against Denzil for obstructing government work and vandalism, and the Azad Maidan Police have taken him into custody.