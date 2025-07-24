Mumbai: 3000-kg Ammonia Leak at Mahananda Dairy in Goregaon; No Major Threat or Casualties Reported

A gas leakage incident was reported on the night of Wednesday at nearly 9:12 p.m., at Mahananda Dairy located opposite Nesko Get on Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East). According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the leak originated from a 3,000-kg ammonia tank attached to the refrigeration unit of a 2,000-sq-ft cold storage facility situated on the ground floor of the dairy premises.

Following an emergency call, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and its specialised HAZMAT (Hazardous Materials) unit swiftly reached the spot. The highly trained team, equipped to handle dangerous chemical and gas leaks, immediately secured the area and began containment procedures. “A thorough inspection led to the detection of the leak at a valve in one of the tanks connected to the refrigeration system,” informed a civic official. High-pressure water spraying operations were undertaken by the MFB to neutralise the leaked ammonia gas. Additionally, around 20 kg of residual ammonia was safely transferred to another tank to prevent any further leakage.

While the exact cause of the leak remains under investigation, initial findings point towards a possible malfunction in the valve system. An MFB officer confirmed that further investigations would be carried out, and the licences of the dairy unit will be scrutinised to ensure compliance with regulations related to the handling of hazardous materials.