Mumbai: 3,197 Emergencies Reported in First Seven Months of 2024 As Fire Incidents on Rise in City

In the first seven months of 2024 alone, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) responded to 3,197 fire emergencies, resulting in 8 fatalities and 112 injuries. Although no casualties were reported in the fire at the Times Tower building on Friday morning, the rising frequency of such incidents has heightened concerns over fire safety measures and public awareness.

Six years after the tragic fire at two restaurants in Kamla Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai was again confronted with another fire incident. According to MFB data, the city received a total of 10,566 emergency calls, of which 3,197 were fire-related. From January 1st to July 31st, 2024, there was a slight rise in fire cases compared to the same period last year—3,197 incidents, up from 3,125, marking an increase of 72 incidents.

On the morning of September 6, a major fire broke out at Times Tower in the Kamla Mills Compound, Lower Parel. Nine fire tenders were deployed, and the fire was fully extinguished by 11:15 a.m. A key concern in this incident was the fire’s origin at the ACP (Aluminum Composite Panel), which is not fire-retardant and melts when exposed to flames. This creates additional challenges for firefighters, complicating safe and timely evacuations.

A senior official from MFB highlighted the role of public awareness in fire safety, noting that individual responsibility is crucial to preventing casualties. He urged citizens to follow safety protocols and effectively use fire extinguishers to reduce risks of injury and property damage.

It is worth remembering the devastating fire of December 29, 2017, when a blaze at 1Above restaurant spread to Mojo’s Bistro in the Kamla Mills compound, claiming the lives of 14 people and injuring several others.